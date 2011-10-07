Kristin Davis Adopts a Daughter

kristin davis adoption

By Molly McGonigle

Kristin Davis has good news to share: She's a mom!

The "Sex and the City" star, 46, adopted a daughter, named Gemma Rose Davis.

She shared the happy news of the addition to her family, whom she adopted domestically, with People.com. "This is something I have wanted for a very long time," she says. "Having this wish come true is even more gratifying than I ever had imagined. I feel so blessed."

