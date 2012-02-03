Kristin Davis has discovered the ultimate fulfillment with her newest role: motherhood.

RELATED: To see a photo of Kristin's baby, click here

"It is the most rewarding thing I've done in my life," gushed Davis, who became a mother last fall through a domestic adoption. Her daughter, Gemma Rose Davis, is now six months old, and Davis is loving every minute of their mother-daughter partnership. "We don't have our teeth yet. We're trying to crawl and talk, but haven't mastered either," detailed the actress, who is single and has never been married.

Wonderwall caught up with the "Sex and the City" star at the premiere of her newest film, the action sequel "Journey 2: The Mysterious Island" co-starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens and Josh Hutcherson.

And while Davis dished on working with The Rock ("He's a lovely singer"), playing mother to Hutcherson ("Young Hollywood has gotten a bad rap, but he's the opposite of all those things") and filming in Hawaii ("It never stops being gorgeous"), it was discussing her daughter, Gemma, that brought a twinkle to Davis' eye.

RELATED: 2012's Celeb Baby Brigade

"Life at home is great. She's great," said Davis, who hasn't disclosed any additional details about the adoption. "She's super healthy. She's a very good baby. Content. She's perfect and beautiful."

If all the bliss talk seems too much, that's exactly the point. "I don't want to tell any embarrassing stories about her," joked Davis, who isn't planning to report on dirty diapers or baby vomit. "I always feel like that's not fair, because she can't defend herself yet."

That's a very Charlotte-like thing to do, and we are definitely OK with that.

RELATED: The Adoption Option: Stars Who Have Chosen to Adopt