James Van Der Beek went above and beyond the call of duty when his Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23 costar, Krysten Ritter, needed some assistance keeping coyotes at bay.

"He gave me a really sick and perverted -- but amazing -- gift," Ritter, 30, said on Anderson Live Nov. 5. "It's a jar of wolf urine."

The Southern California resident explained, "I have a little dog, and where I live there are a lot of coyotes. Somehow, James knew that if you sprinkle wolf urine outside of your house, it keeps the coyotes away. So he gave me this amazing gift. But I don't to travel with it."

Host Anderson Cooper was mystified by Ritter's story. "I'm curious to know, how did James Van Der Beek collect the wolf urine?" he asked.

"I have no idea," Ritter shrugged, laughing.

Cooper then asked Ritter to imagine the 35-year-old Dawson's Creek alum "chasing a wolf with a little vial of urine."

Before the interview ended, Ritter presented the emptied urine jar to Cooper, who took a big whiff. "Don't smell it!" she shrieked.

