Lisa Kudrow has her decade-long stint on hit show "Friends" to thank for boosting her optimism, because playing ditzy Phoebe Buffay taught her how to have fun.

The actress played the beloved masseuse on the phenomenally successful series for 10 years, and the star admits seeing the world through her crazy character's eyes on a daily basis stopped her being so serious.

She tells the Los Angeles Times, "Thanks to Phoebe, I don't have to worry - I can have fun. Phoebe was very far from who I was as a person. But part of her definitely rubbed off on me, inspired me to be more optimistic."