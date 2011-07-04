Former "Friends" star Lisa Kudrow has turned down a string of lucrative big movie roles because she can't bear to be apart from her family for long periods of time.

While her former TV co-star Jennifer Aniston has gone on to become one of Hollywood's biggest stars, Kudrow reveals she has purposely resisted the lure of big salaries and blockbusters so she can concentrate on being the best mum and wife.

She tells WENN, "To maintain a career at that level, there have to be choices.

"You're out of town, and it's too hard on my son. That's not the way I want to parent. I don't want him traveling with me. It's different for every child, but, for us, we need consistency."