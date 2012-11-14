NEW YORK (AP) — The world premiere of an opera composed by Gyorgy Kurtag based on Samuel Beckett's "Endgame" has been delayed a year until 2014.

The Salzburg Festival said Wednesday that it will be replaced on its schedule next summer by a production of Harrison Birtwistle's "Gawain" that opens July 26.

Kurtag, an 86-year-old Hungarian composer, intends to complete his new work in time for the 2014 festival.

Next summer's Salzburg schedule includes productions of Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernburg," Verdi's "Don Carlo" and "Falstaff," Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" and "Lucia Silla," and Bellini's "Norma."

Cecila Bartoli will sing the title role in "Norma" for the first time at the Salzburg Whitsun Festival and Placido Domingo will sing in three concert performances of Verdi's "Giovanna d'Arco (Joan of Arc)" starting Aug. 6.