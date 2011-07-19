Co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Jon Cryer have stripped down for a saucy new advertisement to promote their much-anticipated season premiere of "Two And A Half Men."

Kutcher signed on to the popular U.S. sitcom earlier this year after embattled actor Charlie Sheen was fired from the show, and now the actor is taking great pains to ensure his debut will be a hit by disrobing with Cryer and fellow co-star Angus T. Jones for a fun teaser campaign.

In the advert, the shirtless and pantless trio hold a large sign, which reads, "All Will Be Revealed: 19 September," leaving the rest up to the viewer's imagination.