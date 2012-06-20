LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Ashton Kutcher's production company is suing because it isn't being allowed to spend more time at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Katalyst Media Inc.'s breach of contract lawsuit accuses the California DMV of reneging on a deal to film a reality series focused on the much-maligned government agency and its customers.

The company produced Kutcher's show "Punk'd" and some of the actor's other projects and claims it is owed more than $1.4 million on the deal.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

It states the DMV backed out of the reality show on claims it was no longer in the agency's best interests, but it had already been promised to the TruTV channel.

A phone message left for the DMV seeking comment was not immediately returned.