NEW YORK (AP) -- Ashton Kutcher is handing over his Twitter account to his personal management after he tweeted several uninformed messages about Joe Paterno's exit from Penn State.

On Wednesday night, Kutcher defended the football coach on Twitter before learning the details of the alleged sex-abuse scandal swirling around former assistant coach Jerry Sandusky. Kutcher then recanted and apologized on Twitter.

He followed with a blog post Thursday saying he would have Katalyst Media manage his feed as "a secondary editorial measure to ensure the quality of its content."

Kutcher, who has more than 8.2 million followers, said Twitter had grown beyond more than "a fun tool." The 33-year-old "Two and a Half Men" star said the platform has become "too big" for him to manage alone.

