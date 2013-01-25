PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Ashton Kutcher says playing Steve Jobs on screen "was honestly one of the most terrifying things I've ever tried to do in my life."

The 34-year-old actor was in Park City, Utah, to premiere the biopic "jOBS," which was the closing-night film at the Sundance Film Festival Friday.

The film tells the story of the Apple founder, whom Kutcher considers a personal hero.

Kutcher plays Jobs from Apple's origins in the 1970s until the launch of the first iPod in 2001. The actor said he admired Jobs for his singular focus and compassion for the consumer.

The film also shows Jobs' less appealing side, withholding stock options from some of the company's original employees and denying child support to the mother of his eldest child.