PASADENA, Calif. (AP) -- A clean-cut Ashton Kutcher says he's interested in continuing with "Two and Half Men" beyond this season — and CBS wants him, too.

Television's most popular comedy has succeeded beyond most expectations this season, up 20 percent in viewers from the final season with Charlie Sheen.

Kutcher said he will be working on films after the TV season is done but is considering that a hiatus. He said he would be interested in coming back if it could be worked out.

CBS entertainment chief Nina Tassler says CBS is motivated to make a deal to bring the show back.

Kutcher appeared at a news conference Wednesday cleanly shaven and with a short haircut. He said it was done for an episode of the show that will air Monday.