Ashton Kutcher has reportedly been dubbed a "diva" by "Two And A Half Men" crew members over his lavish trailer.

The Hollywood hunk was recruited to replace Charlie Sheen after he was fired from the hugely popular sitcom earlier this year (11) due to his bizarre public behaviour.

However, TMZ.com reports that Kutcher has already prompted frustration among staff, who feel the two-storey customised mobile home is "over the top" and makes Kutcher look like a "diva".