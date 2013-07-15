Contrary to rumors on Twitter, Kyle Massey is not dying of cancer -- and he doesn't appreciate anyone saying or tweeting otherwise. After the microblogging site lit up on Saturday, July 13, with posts claiming that the former That's So Raven star, 21, was terminally ill, Massey came forward to set the record straight.

"Overnight, it was trending on Twitter that I am dying of cancer. I want to say first, 'I do not have cancer,' and I don't know where this inconsiderate and insensitive rumor originated from," he told Entertainment Tonight in a statement.

The reports were particularly hurtful, he said, because he knows people who actually are sick. "Cancer is a disease that is very personal to me and my family," he continued. "I have had two uncles and a very dear friend who passed away in the last two years from cancer, and my Granddad currently has prostate cancer, and my Grandmother is currently in a nursing home because of Alzheimer's disease...So, making light of any illnesses that a person has no control over getting is not something to joke about or make light of!"

"My team and I are making every attempt to find out the original source of this story, because it's just not cool," he noted. "This hoax is just plain classless! Especially in light of the various tragedies happening this weekend and the Trayvon Martin verdict."

(Late Saturday night, George Zimmerman was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of 17-year-old Martin; the verdict sparked huge protests the next day in cities all over the country. As for the other "various tragedies," Massey was likely referring to the sudden, shocking death of Glee star Cory Monteith, who was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room at age 31 on Saturday afternoon.)

Massey was not amused that someone would circulate a false story amid such real and devastating news, and told Entertainment Tonight he takes cancer very seriously. He noted: "I support Children's Hospital of Los Angeles through Disney Channel and Britti Cares International in support of children with various diseases and illnesses and donate my time with pride and dignity."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kyle Massey Not Dying of Cancer, Slams Twitter Rumors as "Classless," "Insensitive"