Disney star Kyle Massey has filed a lawsuit against producers involved in Bristol Palin's reality series, "Life's a Tripp," alleging that he and his family were left high and dry when the joint venture with his fellow "DWTS" castmate went in a new direction.

Initially titled "Helping Hands," the show's original concept was to feature Massey, 20, Palin, 21, and her son Tripp, 3, in Los Angeles as they embarked upon various charitable endeavors. According to official paperwork filed Tuesday, Palin's new show, "Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp" is "substantially identical and, at best, a derivative work" of the Masseys' copyrighted idea. The family further claims that they were unfairly excluded from the final product and its profits.

"It is unfortunate that after months of trying to resolve this matter the professional way, we were left with no other course of action than to take legal action to protect ourselves," Kyle's mom Angela Massey said in a statement. "If you read the entire complaint ... you will see how we created the show, registered the show and did all the leg work to bring this idea to TV and to the defendants, who stole our concept."

It should be noted that Bristol is not named in the 31-page suit. Associated Television International, Helping Hands LLC and David McKenzie are listed as defendants.

Originally picked up by BIO, "Life's a Tripp" aired its first episode Tuesday on Lifetime following Bristol as she adjusts to life as a single mom.

