Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky have "washed their hands" of Kim Richards, Kyle's sister, and have decided they will no longer help her, according to a new report.

TMZ is reporting that the couple oddly thinks this may actually "save" Kim.

Kim's troubles have been well-documented -- In April was arrested on a slew of charges, including battery on a police officer and public intoxication. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star later checked into rehab, but left to attend her daughter's wedding in Mexico, and then the wheels apparently came off again.

Kim was reportedly under the influence at her daughter's wedding. The situation was so bad that her sober coach quit and her daughter, Brooke, has refused to speak to her.

After the wedding, Kim stayed behind in Mexico. Finally, Kyle and Mauricio had a security guard fly down to Cabo San Lucas to "force" Kim onto an airplane, where she returned home to L.A., the website said.

"[Kyle and Mauricio] feel they have done what they can do to save Kim, and the only thing left is tough love," TMZ said. "Kim is no longer their problem. If she ends up on the streets, then that's what has to happen."

The couple is hoping that by cutting Kim out of their lives, she will come to the realization that they won't be there to bail her out.

Meanwhile, earlier reports indicated that Kim was also reportedly refusing to go back to rehab. However, on June 2, E! reported that Kim was actually back in rehab.

"She's doing ok, a lot better than she had been," a source told E!