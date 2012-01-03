Sometimes ignorance is bliss.

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards has been married to Mauricio Umansky for 17 years, but she has some controversial advice when it comes to marriage and infidelities.

PHOTOS: Stars who cheated in 2011

"If you cheat once, don't tell," the 42-year-old mom says in her new book, "Life Is Not a Reality Show: Keeping It Real With The Housewife Who Does It All." "You get a free pass."

When asked about her stance on cheating during an appearance on "Good Morning America," Richards said she knew "I was going to get some heat for that."

PHOTOS: Biggest reality TV bombshells

"I've seen circumstances with people that I know are in love with their spouse and they made one mistake, and I said -- this is somebody that I know, nobody that anybody knows here -- 'Listen, if this really was a one-time mistake, and you did not put this person in jeopardy,' I personally think you should deal with it with yourself and with God and not go and say, 'Honey, look what I did,' because I knew that this would ruin their relationship and their life," she said.

VIDEO: Kyle and Kim prank Brandi on 'RHOBH'

"And I can tell you that many, many, many years later they're happy and together, and she did make that mistake and she has to carry that and live with that," Richards added.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Countdown: Top 15 Hottest Housewives

'Real Housewives' -- Like or Dislike?

Before They Were 'Housewives'