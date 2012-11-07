Kyle Richards is slowly but surely repairing her relationships with her catty costars.

The 43-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by Us Weekly's New York City offices Nov. 5, where she spoke candidly about her fragmented relationship with her sister, Kim, 48, who entered rehab for the third time earlier this year.

PHOTOS: Wildest Beverly Hills Housewives moments

"I think I started off in a better place this season, for sure. Especially with my sister Kim, which was the most important thing to me," said Kyle, a married mother of four. "We are much better now, but you're going to see us struggling a bit. In the beginning, especially, it doesn't look so great."

Kyle explained that sometimes good intentions don't come across so well when it involves her sister, a former child star. "When I watch the show, I do think, 'Well, she's going to see that I was being honest here,'" Kyle told Us. "But you never know how someone's going to take it."

VIDEO: Mass fight breaks out at Camille Grammer's dinner party

The Bravo show's third season will also show Kyle mending fences with Brandi Glanville, 39. "Brandi and I are in a much better place. It could not get much worse, that's for sure!" Kyle laughed. "I'm getting to know her better and she's getting to know me better, but we definitely clash at times. She sometimes says things that I find to be below the belt or offensive, but I've tried to deal with it in a different manner."

VIDEO: Kim Richards talks trash about Brandi Glanville

To see what Kyle really thinks about new cast member Yolanda Hadid and longtime pals Taylor Armstrong and Lisa Vanderpump, watch the video above now, and tune in for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kyle Richards: I've Mended Fences With Brandi Glanville