Victoria's Secret agrees with Kylie Bisutti on one thing -- she's no Angel. The lingerie company has issued a statement in response to the 23-year-old former model's recent accusations in her memoir, "I'm No Angel: From Victoria's Secret Model to Role Model," where she claimed she quit after they made her feel "like a piece of meat."

"Ms. Bisutti has made numerous fabrications and misstatements of fact regarding her brief association with Victoria's Secret," a spokesperson for Victoria's Secret said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday. "In 2009, Ms. Bisutti won an online amateur modeling competition and hasn't worked for us since that year. The prize for the winning contestant was the unique opportunity to a one-time walk in the 2009 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Ms. Bisutti also participated in a swim photo shoot in 2009. That was the extent of Ms. Bisutti's involvement with Victoria's Secret."

"She was never a Victoria's Secret 'Angel' as defined by the terms of our Angel model contract. And contrary to Ms. Bisutti's claims, she was never offered any subsequent modeling contracts or opportunities with Victoria’s Secret despite her multiple appeals for further work," the statement continued. "She has repeatedly fabricated her work experience with Victoria's Secret -- including a relationship that simply did not exist."

In an interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, Bisutti promoted her forthcoming book by explaining why she decided to quit Victoria's Secret to focus on her relationship with God. "I was being paid to strip down and pose provocatively to titillate men," the married Christian model claimed. "It wasn't about modeling clothes anymore; I felt like a piece of meat."

Bisutti shared specific memories of photo shoots that made her feel uncomfortable and said, "Two years after I won the Angel Search. I realized I didn't want to model anything that sold sex."

