Kylie Jenner was attacked by a supposed “fan” outside Chris Brown’s concert on Friday night. Watch the video here.

The reality star and boyfriend Tyga were among the celebrities who drove to Anaheim for Brown’s “One Hell Of A Nite” tour stop, during which Tyga performed. Not surprisingly, it was a chaotic scene when the show ended, and Jenner was surrounded when she made her exit. That’s when the incident occurred.

Jenner was walking along with Tyga and their bodyguards when a so-called “fan” reached out and pulled her long hair. The yank was strong enough for the 18-year-old’s head to snap back, with the rest of her hair whipping around. In footage taken at the scene, a shocked Jenner is seen with her mouth wide open, as if in pain.

She kept on walking, though, and apparently left without any further issue. Jenner hasn’t mentioned the unexpected encounter on social media, either. But she wasn’t the only one to run into post-show troubles.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Brown drove to Hollywood to host an official after-party at the nightclub Playhouse. After leaving his car parked at the curb out front, seemingly believing the valet would move it, he was given a ticket.