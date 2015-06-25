Kim Kardashian may have a book on selfies, but it seems like her younger half-sister may actually be the selfie queen of the family.

"I take, like, 500 selfies to get one I like," Kylie Jenner told DailyMail.com.

RELATED: Celebs without makeup Instagram edition

Much like her over 27 million Instagram followers, the youngest member of the Kardashian clan critiques her photos as much as anyone else.

"Sometimes I regret putting one up if I find a better one later," she said. "I'm like damn, that's a better photo, but that's the only thing I regret."

RELATED: Stars with colorful locks

Like she does in many of her selfies, Kylie looked amazing as she hung out in Cannes with her boyfriend Tyga on June 24 -- she still, however, refuses to confirm the relationship.

"Tyga's one of my best friends ever so it's so much fun to travel with him," she said. 'I always like having my friends out on the road with me. He's doing some stuff out in Cannes, so it's just fun."

RELATED: Stars react to the unveiling of Caitlyn Jenner

Also in Cannes with Kylie: her wild-child mother Kris Jenner.

"I love to hang out with my mom as well. She's wilder than me. Last night, I went to bed at midnight and she stayed out much later than me doing her thing," Kylie said. "She taught us from a young age how to support ourselves and I think it was a great thing to learn. I'm nearly 18 and buying my own home and my mom is doing everything for me. She's taking over. If I didn't have her I would literally die."

Sounds like Kris is being self-less.