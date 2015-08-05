Kylie Jenner has a new pet bunny, which she named “Bruce,” as in the name her father used to be known as before transitioning from male to female and becoming Caitlyn Jenner. Kylie introduced her bunny Bruce in a Snapchat video she posted on Tuesday.

In this Instagram footage, Kylie giddily says, “Hi Bruce!,” while holding up her pet rabbit. Her friend, singer Pia Mia, then asks, “Is that pee on his foot?” in reference to a yellow spot on the animal’s paw. But Kylie assures her Pia Mia that he’s “just a little dirty.”

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kylie previously admitted that her father’s transition to become a woman had been tough on her. Following Caitlyn’s interview with Diane Sawyer in April, Kylie tweeted, “Understandingly, this has been very hard for me. You will hear what I have to say when I’m ready to but this isn’t about me.” She added, “I’m so proud of you, Dad. You are so brave. My beautiful hero.”