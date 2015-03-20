The Kardashian girls — Kim, Khloe and Kourtney — are all known to be at the forefront of fashion trends, but their youngest sister is becoming a beacon of style in her own right.

Kylie Jenner opened up to PEOPLE about all things style, from her much-talked about lips, to her own style influences (think: Kimye,) and who can be found pilfering through her closet (we're looking at you, Kendall Jenner!)

"Every time I am out of town [Kendall] will be at the house and just have a free-for-all and go through everything, take whatever she wants. And I will see it on Instagram the next day," Kylie said. "She takes my new stuff all the time. I used to take her stuff all the time, but we don't live together anymore, so she won't even let me in her home when she's not there, because she's scared I am going to steal something. Or she will have someone watch over me, because we have a rule now not to steal anything from each other."

Kylie takes pride in her closet. She is also very conscious of who influences it. She said, "The people who really inspire me style-wise are obviously Kim and Kanye."

But, as much as she is known for her style, she's probably known more so for her infamous pout lips.

"I never encouraged people to line their lips or wear lip liner, but I like it. It was wild — and the blue hair was pretty big, too," she said, referencing a story of meeting a girl who essentially copied her look. "It's crazy because I don't realize how many people like the things that I do."

Don't let Kylie fool you, though, she'd love to copy the looks of others from time to time. She would be open to stealing some of her famous sister's looks if she could.

"I love Khloe's green eyes. Her eye color is amazing," she said. "And I'd love to be as short as Kim and Kourtney for a day just to see how it feels, because they are about five feet. Kim's like 5-ft-2-in. So I would just like to see how it feels to be that short. I'd just like to do it for a few days."

One thing she isn't adopting? Khloe's intense gym regime.

"I don't work out a lot — I have to start," she said. "I drink a lot of pressed juices, and I am trying to drink a lot of water."