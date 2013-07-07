Kylie Jenner is sure enjoying summer! Two days after celebrating July 4th in a pink bikini at her dad, Bruce Jenner's, Malibu beach house, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a black bikini in a Twitter picture on Saturday, July 6.

PHOTOS: Kardashians as kids

In the new snapshot, the 15-year-old plays with her hair while wearing black sunglasses.

The teen, who dates actor Jaden Smith and is currently penning a science-fiction novel with sister Kendall Jenner, 17, hinted that she's been evolving in a July 3 tweet.

VIDEO: Bruce Jenner defends Kendall's bikini pictures

"Yes, I'm changing," she wrote. "Thats what you do when you grow up.. If I was the same person I was when I was 10, it'd be a bit strange don't u think?"

Back in February, the E! reality star addressed the criticism she receives from haters on Twitter and gave advice to other teens who are being cyber-bullied.

PHOTOS: Kardashian family album

"We all get cyber bullied unfortunately, some more than others," she wrote. "I see at least 20 mean things said about me a day and continue to be happy. If you guys only read the things I've read about myself everyday ... Just trying to show you guys that you aren't alone and to ignore it, because there is so much more to life."

On July 4, Jenner and Smith were spotted celebrating Independence Day with her family. A source confirmed to Us Weekly that her half-sister Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and baby North also attended the party.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kylie Jenner Posts Bikini Picture