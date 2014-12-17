It's getting harder and harder to believe that Kylie Jenner and Tyga are just platonic friends, especially after a newly posted intimate photo.

The 17-year-old reality-TV star shared a photo of her clutching a gentleman's neck. Though the man's face isn't shown, based on the tattoos, it's believed to be Tyga.

What makes us think that? Tyga has a tattoo reading "Pasionaye" on the side of his neck, accompanied by drawings of roses, which looks as if it matches the ink on the mysterious man's neck in Kylie's photo.

The Instagram photo shows Kylie snuggling up to the man's neck as she touches the gold chain that he is wearing. Her black hair covers one of her eyes and her much-talked about plump lips are on full display.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star and Tyga have been nearly inseparable over the last several months, making several appearances together and even vacationing together. Kris Jenner has gone on the record to claim her daughter and and the "Make It Work" rapper aren't an item, but few actually believe her.

The relationship is still fairly awkward considering Tyga's history: The 25-year-old rapper has a child with his ex Blac Chyna, one of Kim Kardashain's best friends.