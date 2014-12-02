Kylie Jenner and her oh-so-talked-about lips took the au naturel route on a morning bagel run, and we gotta admit, we like what we're seeing.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's pouty lips have been the talk of the town for the past several months, but they were certainly not nearly as plump on Dec. 1.

RELATED: Trend report: Stars wearing chokers

Dressed super-casual in an oversized T-shirt, sweatpants and boots, Kylie commented on her morning appearance on Instagram, calling it her "straight outta bed" look.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian talks about her mom's new beau

Her morning make under is somewhat surprising given the fact that we've rarely seen her look anything but dolled up lately. Her fashion choices, however, haven't nearly been as criticized as her pout has been, and she's starting to become fine with that.

RELATED: Kim's best Instagram moments

"I feel like everyone has been talking about it for months, so I'm kind of sick of it," she recently told E! News about her lips. "My pictures, I pout them out a lot. I think big lips are awesome."

"I love lip liner and over lining my lips," she said of her plump pout. "But I don't even care anymore. I'm like whatever, just say whatever you want."