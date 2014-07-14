Wonderwall Editors

Could there be another wedding on the horizon for the Kardashian-Jenner crew?

That's what some Kylie Jenner fans are saying after spotting what looks like an engagement ring on the 16-year-old's finger in a photo she posted on Instagram last week. She was photographed wearing the same ring while out to lunch in Los Angeles on July 10.

If the ring is from a suitor, however it's not clear who he is. Jenner has been rumored to be dating her BFF, Jaden Smith, although she dismissed reports that she was caught making out with him at her sister, Kim Kardashian's wedding, tweeting, "Jadens a close friend of mine ... Wasn't caught making out with anyone at my sisters wedding lol."

No word yet from Kylie either way on the meaning of the ring.