Learning how to drive in style! At just 15, Kylie Jenner can't legally drive without a licensed adult accompanying her in the passenger seat, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already reportedly the proud owner of a Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The Daily Mail reports that Jenner's G-Class vehicle costs $125,000. On May 31, the teenager decided to give her car a new matte paint job.

"Giving the G wagon a spa day! Follow Spin Imaging to see her new look," she tweeted with a picture of the shiny black SUV. On June 9, the company posted a photo of the finished product, writing, "Another happy client, Kylie Jenner. Let the lord be with you. Matte black. G wagon."

On May 16, Kylie tweeted, "It's too much of a tease having your permit! I just want my license."

The reality star, who is the youngest daughter of Kris and Bruce Jenner, has been learning how to drive on season 8 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Older sister Kendall, 17, received a $90,000 Range Rover when she turned 16.

But Kendall was embarrassed by her over-the-top birthday party, which aired in the special Kendall's Sweet 16. "You're trying to make this bigger and bigger and it's embarrassing me," she complained to her mom on the show. "You're just giving me this [over-the-top party], you're just handing me this and I don't want it!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Kylie Jenner Takes $125,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV for "Spa Day"