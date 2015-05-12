Kylie Jenner is about to find herself smack dab in the middle of a custody hearing, but it has nothing to do with her parents.

TMZ is reporting that Blac Chyna is now looking to get full custody of the son she shares with Tyga, Kylie's boyfriend. Paperwork asking for primary physical custody is expected to be filed very soon.

"She has a problem with Tyga because he's dating a minor," the website said (Kylie is 17.) "[Chyna] believes that shows bad judgment that translates into his parenting skills. Chyna also doesn't want Kylie Jenner to have substantial time around the kid because she believes Kylie lacks maturity."

King Cairo, Chyna and Tyga's 2-year-old son, is about to start preschool soon and his mother also doesn't want him bouncing from home to home while in school.

TMZ reported that Chyna is willing to give her ex weekend visitation, but nothing more. She also wants child support to cover housing expenses, food, clothing, nannies and school.

Mommy-daddy drama!