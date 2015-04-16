Expect even more Kardashian/Jenner kids in 2025.

Kylie Jenner covers the May issue of Teen Vogue and reveals that even at age 17 (going on 18), she's thinking about having a family of her own. "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," she shares. "Ten years from now -- in 2025 -- I hope I have a kid."

Jenner says she wants daughters because of the special bond she has with her four sisters. "Having sisters is the best. I have a different relationship with each of them," she says. "I go to Kim [Kardashian] for fashion advice, Khloe [Kardashian] is always boy and family advice and Kourtney [Kardashian] is like another mother to me." What about Kendall and brother Rob?!

While she's not planning for kids just yet, Jenner is ready to have her independence. "I'm moving out when I turn 18. I'm ready to live on my own," she reveals. "It's a really big step, but I'm ready. I wanted a house near my family in a quiet neighborhood with a front yard and a backyard that my dog will like. Also, I have so many shoes, and none of them fit in my old closet."

E! reports that Jenner, who turns 18 on August 10, already bought a $2.7 million mansion near her sisters in Calabasas, Calif. earlier this year.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star, who is rumored to be dating 25-year-old rapper Tyga, also admits that growing up in the public eye hasn't always been the easiest. "I feel like I've heard the worst anyone can say about me over and over every day," she says. "So it's like my self-esteem definitely wasn't good at a point, I guess? But especially having the most beautiful sisters in the world … I just try to find what makes me feel good and be as confident as possible."

While Jenner never fesses up to her alleged relationship with Tyga, she did talk a bit about romance on Instagram. "I can't say who I'm obsessed with [laughs] … I'm not really obsessed with anyone except for the people that I like romantically," she quips. "I get excited when they post. Sometimes I like to stalk my exes."

Jenner's Teen Vogue issue hits newsstands April 28.

