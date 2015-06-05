Kylie Jenner is not happy her friend Chris Brown posted an Instagram post dissing Caitlyn Jenner. Earlier this week, Brown reposted the same meme Snoop Dogg came under fire for, which showed a picture of Akon with the text, “Shout out to Akon! He is about to supply 600 million Africans with solar power. I’m really upset that this isn’t major news but that science project bruce jenner is #Society.”

According to reports, Jenner commented on Brown’s post, which has since been deleted, writing, “Not very nice to say about your friends dad.” She then took to Twitter on Friday to write, “State what you want about the world without bashing others. Leave a positive impact.”

Brown has not responded to Jenner’s comment, and has not addressed his Caitlyn post. As Gossip Cop reported, a number of celebrities have come under fire for making transphobic comments about Caitlyn, who made her debut on the cover of Vanity Fair on Monday. Drake Bell issued an apology on Thursday for writing earlier in the week, “Sorry… still calling you Bruce.” Bell later acknowledged in a series of tweets that his comment was “thoughtless” and “insensitive.” He added, “I in no way meant to hurt or demean those going through a similar journey. Although my comments were made in innocence, I deeply regret the negative effect they’ve had on so many.”