Kylie Jenner has scored her very first Cosmopolitan cover. And, interestingly, the 17-year-old is rather covered up, even though the magazine is known for its risqué cover shoots.

For its February issue, Cosmopolitan declares Jenner “the new Kardashian mogul,” and she opens up about everything from her large, famous family to persistent plastic surgery rumors. Widely reported to be dating 25-year-old Tyga, Jenner says, “If a guy does one little thing to me, then you’re dealing with like six other girls.”

While the teen knows her siblings have her back, growing up in the spotlight has been challenging at times. “When I was like 10, 11, 12, I had a really hard time with the media. During your adolescence, girls deal with their peers at school, then they go home and they don’t have to deal with it [there],” reflects Jenner. “It was a lot more haters to deal with…especially since I was younger and my sisters were so beautiful and had it all together. I can have my moments and say that I don’t want this life anymore, but I wouldn’t trade it for the world. The good is definitely worth the bad.”

Some of that bad has actually taken place while filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” such as when parents Kris and Bruce first revealed to the family that they had separated while the cameras were on. Jenner recalls, “I didn’t say anything [while the cameras were rolling.] I went in my room and cried right after. If they’re happy, I’m happy, I guess.”

Jenner also uses the interview to shoot down claims she’s had plastic surgery. “You guys have watched me grow up since I was 9. My face is going to get different,” she insists. “Now, I know how to do my makeup, contour and everything. I’m not against surgery. I’d never say no, but I don’t desire it right now.”

Coincidentally, another Kardashian also has a Cosmo cover this month, as Gossip Cop reported Khloe is featured on Cosmopolitan UK’s February issue. Jenner’s full interview will hit newsstands January 13.

