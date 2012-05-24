Kylie's golden moment in Cannes
Cannes, France (AP) -- Kylie Minogue dazzled in Dolce & Gabbana gold on the Cannes red carpet.
There was one problem — she didn't have any pockets.
The Australian singer attended the world premiere of "Holy Motors" Wednesday — a surreal movie that sees her return to acting.
Minogue walked up the famous Palais steps in a glittering floor length metallic gown.
The former soap star loved the experience, but missed being able to contact her friends and family.
Minogue says: "I would have liked to have had my phone last night, straight afterwards, so I could call home, call my boyfriend and say, `oh my God, that was amazing' — but no, I didn't have my phone."
In "Holy Motors," which is directed by Leos Carax, Minogue plays an old flame of the central character.
