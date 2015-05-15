"Dancing With the Stars" partners Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec are still two-stepping together.

The couple has been spotted cuddling up all over Los Angeles, and recently had a PDA-filled getaway to Palm Springs, Calif., but they've remained coy about their relationship… until now.

"He's such a great guy," Kym told Us Weekly on May 14. "Absolutely, we're still seeing each other. We love spending time together."

Almost immediately upon being paired, the chemistry between the two was obvious. Robert even kissed Kym during one of the shows.

"He's an incredible person, he really is," the "DTWS" pro told People. "He's such a wonderful man and it's been great spending time with him and getting to know him."

Robert is currently in the middle of a divorce with his wife of 25 years, Diane Plese. Kym was previously engaged to cricket player Shane Watson. Now, though, they're happily moving on with each other.

"He's so incredibly smart," Kym continued to gush about her man to People. "He came into the competition embracing it, and that's what I've learned from him, to just embrace situations life throws at you."

Continued Johnson: "He's got this incredible outlook on life and his personality is just so infectious. He loves life and he enjoys everything he does, so it's fun to be around someone like that."