The Los Angeles coroner's office on Monday dismissed as inaccurate a Britishnewspaper report that said Michael Jackson was emaciated and almost bald when he died suddenly last week.

Michael Jackson, who died June 25 after suffering cardiac arrest at the age 50, weighed just 112 pounds, was bald and badly disfigured at the time of his death, according to leaked results from an autopsy.

Britain's The Sun obtained a copy of the report, which claimed Jackson's face bore numerous scars as a result of 13 cosmetic operations. The bridge of Jackson's nose had disappeared and the right side had caved in, according to the paper. Jackson also reportedly had unexplained bruises on his knees and shins and bruising to his back, indicating a recent fall.

He was bald, the paper reports, with his shoulder-length hair just a wig. His hair has been reduced to a "peach fuzz" on his scalp, says the paper.

See how Michael Jackson's face has changed

The only thing pathologists found in the star's stomach were partially dissolved pills, which were removed for toxicology tests, according to the Sun.

Look back at Michael Jackson's life

Several of Jackson's ribs also had been broke as paramedics tried to revive the singer after he suffered cardiac arrest at his rented L.A. home, according to reports. There also were four injections around his heart, presumably from adrenaline shots during the failed resuscitation.

"He was skin and bone, his hair had fallen out and he had been eating nothing but pills when he died," the paper quotes a source as saying. "Injection marks all over his body and the disfigurement caused by years of plastic surgery show he'd been in terminal decline for years.

Revisit Michael Jacksons most unforgettable moments

Two autopsies were conducted one Jackson: One by the Los Angeles coroner and another by a private pathologist hired by the Jackson family.

On Sunday, a lawyer for Dr. Conrad Murray - the singer's private pathologist who discovered Jackson in bed and not breathing last Thursday - denied various media reports that Dr. Conrad prescribed or gave Jackson the drugs Demerol or OxyContin.

"Not ever. Not that day," he told the Associated Press.