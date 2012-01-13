THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- Actress Heather Locklear remained in an intensive care unit Friday following an emergency call that brought paramedics to her home, a hospital spokeswoman said.

"Heather is still in good condition and she's medically stable, she is resting comfortably," Los Robles Hospital spokeswoman Kris Carraway-Bowman told KABC-TV.

The 50-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was receiving one-on-one care in the ICU, she said.

No reason for Locklear's hospitalization was released. Locklear's publicists have not returned calls seeking comment.

She was taken to the hospital from her home in Westlake Village, 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, on Thursday. Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Mike Aranda said that deputies were not investigating.

Locklear has been hospitalized several times over the years. In 2009, she pleaded no contest to reckless driving after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication.

Locklear also starred in such TV series as "Dynasty" and "T.J. Hooker."

Her engagement to "Melrose Place" co-star Jack Wagner recently ended. She was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and they have a daughter together.