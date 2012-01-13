THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) -- Actress Heather Locklear was medically stable in an intensive care unit Friday following an emergency call that brought paramedics to her home, a hospital spokeswoman said.

"She is still with us, she's resting comfortably and she is being evaluated," Los Robles Hospital spokeswoman Kris Carraway-Bowman told The Associated Press. The 50-year-old "Melrose Place" actress was receiving one-on-one care in the ICU, she said.

No reason for Locklear's hospitalization was released. Locklear's publicists have not returned calls seeking comment.

She was taken to the hospital in Thousand Oaks from her home in Westlake Village, 35 miles northwest of Los Angeles, on Thursday. Ventura County sheriff's Capt. Mike Aranda said that deputies were not investigating.

Locklear has been hospitalized several times over the years. In 2009, she pleaded no contest to reckless driving after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of prescription medication.

Locklear also starred in such TV series as "Dynasty" and "T.J. Hooker."

Her engagement to "Melrose Place" co-star Jack Wagner recently ended. She was previously married to Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, and they have a daughter together.