Lou Diamond Phillips is the latest star to join NBCs Im a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The La Bamba actor will be competing against Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Janice Dickinson, Stephen Baldwin and Idol's Sanjaya Malakar for their favorite charities in the jungles of Costa Rica.

Starting June 1 and ending June 24, viewers will be able to see Phillips, 47, and the others be challenged to test their survival skills in tasks that will award them food, supplies and luxury items.