LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles City Council has given preliminary approval to an ordinance that would require porn actors to wear condoms during film shoots.

The 11-1 vote Tuesday still requires a second vote next week to make the requirement law and avoid the need for a ballot measure.

Several members of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation urged council members to approve the ordinance. The group last month said it gathered enough signatures to put the issue on the June ballot.

A trade association for the porn industry opposes mandatory condom regulations, but has advocated for consistently testing adult film performers for sexually transmitted diseases.