LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Los Angeles City Council has given final approval to an ordinance requiring adult film actors to use condoms.

The measure, approved Tuesday on a 9-1 vote, now goes to the mayor for his signature.

Before the law can take effect, however, the City Council has ordered police officials, the city attorney and others to hold meetings to figure out how it might be enforced.

Advocates say the measure is needed to prevent the spread of HIV in the multibillion-dollar adult film industry, much of which is centered in Los Angeles.

The porn industry's trade association, the Free Speech Coalition, says actors are tested regularly for sexually transmitted diseases and that is sufficient.

The ordinance was tentatively approved last week.

Its final approval Tuesday took place without any public discussion.