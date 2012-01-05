Oh la, la!

As the star of La La's Full Court Life, wife to NBA basketball player Carmelo Anthony and mom to their 4-year-old son Kiyan, La La Vazquez Anthony now has another ball in her court -- makeup!

No stranger to experimenting with bright lipstick and bright eye shadow, the VH1 star knows a thing or two about looking good. So it makes sense that the star, 32, partnered up with her and her BFF Kim Kardashian's good friend, Loren Ridinger (SVP of Market America/Shop.com), to create her own makeup line.

"Having my name on a cosmetics line has always been a dream, one I'm excited to share," La La said in a statement. "Every girl always tries to find that perfect color or shade that suits their personality, and now she can do it easily and affordably."

Fulfilling a hole in the makeup market, Motives for La La will focus on formulas and shades that are for African American and Latina women. The full line, which makes its debut at Market America's 2012 World Conference next month, will include lipsticks, lip shines, eyeshadows, blushes and shimmer.

