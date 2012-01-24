LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa has signed into law an ordinance requiring that actors in adult movies made in Los Angeles use condoms.

Villaraigosa's office says the mayor signed the law Monday. It was passed by the City Council last week and will take effect 41 days after it is posted by the city clerk.

Officials with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which lobbied for such a law for years, expressed jubilation Tuesday at the mayor's action.

The group's president, Michael Weinstein, says the foundation will now turn its attention to getting similar laws adopted elsewhere, including Los Angeles County.

After the City Council adopted the measure, several of the industry's largest porn purveyors said they would consider leaving Los Angeles, known as the nation's porn capital, if it became law.