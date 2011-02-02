LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lindsay Lohan remains under investigation for possible grand theft after detectives obtained a search warrant to try to retrieve a necklace reported stolen, police said Wednesday.

Officer Bruce Borihanh said the $2,500 piece of jewelry was reported stolen on Jan. 22, roughly three weeks after the "Mean Girls" star was released from three months of court-ordered rehab.

RELATED: Celeb Mug Shot Wall of Shame

The store is in the Venice area of Los Angeles, where the actress now lives, he said.

The necklace was turned over to detectives on Tuesday, hours after police obtained a search warrant for Lohan's home, Borihanh said.

An e-mail message sent to Lohan's attorney, Shawn Chapman Holley, was not immediately returned.

Police were not releasing additional details about the item Wednesday morning.

Lohan, 24, remains on probation for a 2007 drunken driving case and is due in court on Feb. 25.

RELATED: Which celebs fought the law in 2010?

Prosecutors in Riverside County continue to consider whether to press battery charges against Lohan over a December altercation the actress had with a worker at a Betty Ford Center facility in Palm Desert.

Any additional convictions could land the former Disney star back in jail. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Elden S. Fox had warned Lohan at a hearing last year that he would send her back to jail if she violated the terms of her probation again.

The investigation was first reported by celebrity website RadarOnline.com.

Lohan's frequent legal troubles, including lawsuits and two rehab stints and two trips to jail in 2010 alone, have led to the actress appearing more in court than on the big screen in recent years.

RELATED: Lindsay moves in next door to Sam Ronson

Her role as porn star Linda Lovelace in a biopic was recast while Lohan was being treated at Betty Ford.