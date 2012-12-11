LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke Lindsay Lohan's probation because the actress is now facing three new misdemeanor charges.

City attorney's spokesman Frank Mateljan (mah-tell-JIN') says prosecutors filed the request Tuesday with a judge who will handle Lohan's arraignment.

Lohan is not required to attend Wednesday's hearing. She is charged with lying to police, reckless driving and obstructing a police officer after an accident in which her Porsche slammed into the back of a dump truck in June.

The "Liz and Dick" star remains on probation for a 2011 theft case.

She faces up to 245 days in jail if a judge rules she violated her probation.

Lohan's attorney, Shawn Holley, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.