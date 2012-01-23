MILAN (AP) -- La Scala's general manager says it will be difficult to balance the famed opera house's budget in 2012.

Stephane Lissner told foreign journalists Tuesday that he expects public funding and private contributions both to decrease this year, even as the Milan opera house increases attendance and the number of performances.

Lissner has balanced La Scala's budget each of the seven years he has been at La Scala.

La Scala's budget for 2012 is (EURO)116 million ($150.8 million), on a level with 2011. Of that, 44 percent comes from the state and 56 percent from private donors, ticket sales and sponsorships.

Lissner said La Scala's level of state support is among the lowest in Europe for a public theater.