The Los Angeles Times has issued a correction for an Oct. 11 op-ed piece that referred to TV trainer Jillian Michaels as "an actress playing the role of fitness trainer."

The correction read:

Fitness DVD: The In-Your-Face Fitness column in the Oct. 11 Health section about a kettle bells instructional DVD by Jillian Michaels said that Michaels obtained introductory fitness certifications 17 years ago but didn't seem to have recertified, based on information on her website. After the column was published, Michaels provided copies of her most recent certifications with the Aerobics and Fitness Assn. of America and the National Exercise and Sports Trainers Assn., and the two organizations confirmed that her credentials with them are up to date.

Michaels, 36, lashed out at the paper in an UsMagazine.com interview: "Shame on The Los Angeles Times for saying I'm a fraud and not a trainer." She said she would take legal action if a retraction were not written.

