-- La Toya Jackson's newly released memoir Starting Over chronicles the relationship she had with her late brother Michael Jackson. It also delves into the physical and mental abuse she suffered under her manager/husband Jack Gordon. "I would get beatings twice a week," the 55-year-old said. "He told me, 'I'm going to make you the most hated person in the world.'" [PopEater]

-- Ben Affleck, who directed himself in The Town, has cast himself as the lead in his next directorial effort, Argo. Variety reports that the 38-year-old actor will play a CIA infiltration expert who used the guise of a Hollywood production to spring loose Americans stuck in Iran during a hostage crisis. [Huffington Post]

-- Time to bring out the pink bow-ties! Starz' cult comedy series Party Down might be coming to the silver screen, according to the show's co-creator Rob Thomas. The show followed a group of young Hollywood hopefuls -- portrayed by Jane Lynch, Megan Mullally and Adam Scott -- trying to make ends meet as caterers. [OMG]

