INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Patti LaBelle, Bret Michaels and En Vogue are among the artists who will perform in free concerts during the week leading up to the Super Bowl in Indianapolis.

The Super Bowl Host Committee made the announcement Wednesday at a news conference at Lucas Oil Stadium, site of the Feb. 5 game.

The artists will perform on stages along Georgia Street beginning Jan. 27. 5. A specific schedule was not announced.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Corey Cox, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Edwin McCain, Fitz & the Tantrums, Fuel, Here Come the Mummies, IU's Straight No Chaser, LMFAO, O.A.R, Railroad Earth, Sixpence None the Richer, Umphrey's McGee and Will Hoge. More artists are expected to be added.

Madonna will perform at halftime.