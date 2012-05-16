INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Grammy Award-winning country music trio Lady Antebellum performed a "mini-prom" for students of a southern Indiana town that was devastated by a tornado in early March.

Henryville Junior-Senior High School students won an online contest to bring in the top-selling act, which also is playing a full benefit concert later Wednesday at the KFC Yum Center in nearby Louisville, Ky.

The band — Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and David Haywood — played a two-song acoustic set for the students, who enjoyed music and dancing for about an hour beforehand and were given free tickets to the night's concert.

Henryville was hit March 2 by two tornadoes — one packing 175 mph winds — on a day when storms killed 13 people in Indiana and 24 in Kentucky.