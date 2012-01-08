Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott is a married woman. Her rep tells Us Weekly she and Chris Tyrell wed Saturday just before sunset in upstate New York surrounded by family and close friends.

The bride wore a custom Vera Wang strapless mermaid dress with abstract all-over lace underlay, layered tulle skirt with horsehair banding and hand-cut corded lace applique with hand-applied crystal and pearl beading. She complemented the gown with a mantilla veil with hand-cut chantilly lace applique. The groom donned a gray Ermenegildo Zegna suit.

Scott, 25, posted a video on her band's site Sunday to announce the good news. "We got married! We just wanted you to hear it from us first," Scott gushed after showing off her wedding ring. "We love you. We're so excited to be starting our life together, and we just had to let you in on the excitement."

Tyrell the lead drummer of country music trio Love and Theft, first met the "Run to You" singer when they each served as opening acts on Tim McGraw's Southern Voice Tour in 2010.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Tyrell popped the question to Scott while the two were enjoying a day at the lake in Tennessee.

