Stork Report

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott gives birth

Retna Ltd. 1 / 10

Entertainment Tonight

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, have welcomed a baby girl!

The baby -- named Eisele Kaye Tyrrell -- arrived today in Nashville, weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, People magazine reports.

"She is incredibly gorgeous," Chris tells the magazine.

PICS: Star sightings

The name, pronounced Eyes-lee, reflects the maiden name of Chris' mother (Eisele), and the middle name of Hillary's mother (Kaye).

RELATED: Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott is pregnant

It is the first child for Hillary and Chris, who married in January 2012.

Keep clicking for more photos of Hillary ...

Up NextBrad the Dad!
Retna Ltd. 1 / 10

Entertainment Tonight

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, have welcomed a baby girl!

The baby -- named Eisele Kaye Tyrrell -- arrived today in Nashville, weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, People magazine reports.

"She is incredibly gorgeous," Chris tells the magazine.

PICS: Star sightings

The name, pronounced Eyes-lee, reflects the maiden name of Chris' mother (Eisele), and the middle name of Hillary's mother (Kaye).

RELATED: Lady Antebellum singer Hillary Scott is pregnant

It is the first child for Hillary and Chris, who married in January 2012.

Keep clicking for more photos of Hillary ...

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2019
Whalerock Industries
© 2019
Whalerock Industries