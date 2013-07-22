Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott gives birth

Entertainment Tonight

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott and her husband, Chris Tyrrell, have welcomed a baby girl!

The baby -- named Eisele Kaye Tyrrell -- arrived today in Nashville, weighing in at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, People magazine reports.

"She is incredibly gorgeous," Chris tells the magazine.

The name, pronounced Eyes-lee, reflects the maiden name of Chris' mother (Eisele), and the middle name of Hillary's mother (Kaye).

It is the first child for Hillary and Chris, who married in January 2012.

